Kunle Afolayan showers prayer on brother, Gabriel Afolayan on birthday

By Olumide

Top-rated Nollywood filmmaker Kunle Afolayan has showered his younger brother and actor, Gabriel Afolayan with prayers on his birthday.

Kunle Afolayan posted pictures of Gabriel on Instagram today and captioned it;

Happy birthday Mr Subomi, Mr Gebu, Mr super star and bundle of talents. I wish you many more years of inner peace and abundant blessings.”

See also: Celebrity stylist, Toyin Lawani celebrate 39th Birthday with hot pictures

Moji Afolayan also celebrated her brother.

“As you clock a year older today,you shall know it for good,more lifting in all ramifications,continue moving from glory to glory,long life assured in Jesus mighty name,have a blast and enjoy ur day,happy birthday to a loving brother,” she wrote.

