TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Davido’s P.A, Isreal finally admits the 4th baby belongs to…

Chacha Eke Opens Up On Current Health State After Suffering…

I’m your elder sister – Drama as James Brown issues…

Actress, Omoni Oboli attacked for passionately kissing RMD

I don’t chase, I attract – Regina Daniels says as she…

‘When money dey, peace go dey’ – Nigerians…

‘I have seen people mock you for loving me’ –…

‘I Like Having S3x’ – 12 Year Old Girl Tells The Court

Is Chacha Eke Truly Pregnant? See Photo She Shared After She…

Kwara Hijab Controversy: Leave missionary schools for the Christian owners – Bishop Oyedepo

News
By Olumide
David Oyedepo

Bishop David Oyedepo of Winners Chapel has reacted to the recent hijab controversy in Kwara state which has continuously being in the news.

Oyedepo in his statement described the incident as a “nasty development” and also asked those behind the decision to leave the schools for their Christian owners and go to Muslim schools.

Oyedepo said;

READ ALSO

Pastors and church workers who attended Shiloh 2020…

‘10,000 Winners chapel members qualified to be…

“It is such a nasty development in Kwara state where Muslims are asking their students in our schools to wear Hijab, and the church said “no”.

“I have never seen a place in my life where a tenant will be decreeing for the landlord…you know the reason why? We have never shown the world the other side of God.

“God is not a toy. Our God is a consuming fire, let us show them the consuming fire of God, they need to know.

“Leave the schools for the owners, go to your schools, is there any fight? Stop putting fingers in the eyes of others.

“The church is a time-bomb when God turns his back on anybody or any system, that system is grounded.

“My advice is, leave the schools for the owners, find your schools…men and women can wear hijab there.. Stop putting your fingers in the eyes of others when they are not blind.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Davido’s P.A, Isreal finally admits the 4th baby belongs to the singer

Chacha Eke Opens Up On Current Health State After Suffering Mental Health…

I’m your elder sister – Drama as James Brown issues stern warning to…

Actress, Omoni Oboli attacked for passionately kissing RMD

I don’t chase, I attract – Regina Daniels says as she poses in front…

‘When money dey, peace go dey’ – Nigerians react to Regina…

‘I have seen people mock you for loving me’ – 2face pens down…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

It makes no sense to be the only rich person in your circle- BBNaija’s…

“I don’t play, I slay” – Bisi Alimi says as he poses…

Kwara Hijab Controversy: Leave missionary schools for the Christian owners –…

I acted with Kate Henshaw today – Nengi gets star struck after meeting…

Davido’s alleged fourth babymama, Yasmin Larissa reveals how she met her baby…

Couple Shares Stunning Pre-wedding Pictures That Got People Talking On Social…

Cheating scandal: Temi finally speaks on dating singer, Adekunle Gold

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More