Kwara Hijab Controversy: Leave missionary schools for the Christian owners – Bishop Oyedepo

Bishop David Oyedepo of Winners Chapel has reacted to the recent hijab controversy in Kwara state which has continuously being in the news.

Oyedepo in his statement described the incident as a “nasty development” and also asked those behind the decision to leave the schools for their Christian owners and go to Muslim schools.

Oyedepo said;

“It is such a nasty development in Kwara state where Muslims are asking their students in our schools to wear Hijab, and the church said “no”.

“I have never seen a place in my life where a tenant will be decreeing for the landlord…you know the reason why? We have never shown the world the other side of God.

“God is not a toy. Our God is a consuming fire, let us show them the consuming fire of God, they need to know.

“Leave the schools for the owners, go to your schools, is there any fight? Stop putting fingers in the eyes of others.

“The church is a time-bomb when God turns his back on anybody or any system, that system is grounded.

“My advice is, leave the schools for the owners, find your schools…men and women can wear hijab there.. Stop putting your fingers in the eyes of others when they are not blind.”