Lady Cries Out After Her Brother Broke Into Her Piggy Bank And Stole Her Money (Photos)

A Nigerian lady, Fola Shadeyy has been left helpless after her own brother broke into her piggy bank and stole money she has been saying for a long time.

The heartbroken lady took to Instagram to share her sad story.

According to her, she has been saving up money in her piggy bank since October last year, only to discover that her piggy bank had been broken into.

Folashade stated that she discovered the theft when she tried taking out money from the piggy bank to pay her daughter’s school fees, but only found N200 in it.

In her words,

“Been saving in this kolo since October last year.i know I saved well inside this kolo from that Oct to January….I stopped putting money there from Feb till now cos ENU GBE(na person wey cho Belle full name him dey save)I decided to open d kolo today so as to cash out and pay my daughter’s sch fees Bal only to find out I av just #200 there…

“The only person staying with me apart from my daughter is my own blood bro,he knows how I hustle and yet he still do this to me..it’s a bad Monday for me and I pray this week won’t be a bad one”.