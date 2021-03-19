TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Davido’s cousin fuels rumour of breakup with Chioma

‘She has been my God sent’ – Actress, Tonto…

Tiwa Savage reportedly pregnant for Davido’s crew member, Obama…

‘If I Buy A Car For My Daughter, I’ll Register It In Her Name’-…

Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla pens down lovely birthday…

Lady leaks Burna Boy’s nudes after spending the night with…

Actor, Bolanle Ninalowo becomes a house owner

BBNaija Khafi allegedly expecting her first child with Gedoni

Prisoner Caught Pants Down With Female Prison Warder (Photos)

Lady leaks Burna Boy’s nudes after spending the night with him in a hotel room (Video)

Entertainment
By San

A yet-to-be-identified lady has shared a nude video of Nigerian singer, Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy on social media. The video sighted by TheinfoNg shows the singer fast asleep in his birthday suit following a presumed romp with the lady recording him.

As shared by gistlover blog, the grammy award winner might have offended his London based rapper girlfriend, Steflon Don for the second time after a lady came out earlier this year to be Burna’s girlfriend,

The blogger wrote:

READ ALSO

Tiwa Savage reportedly pregnant for Davido’s crew member,…

“She’s More Nengicious Than Nengi” – Reactions As Nengi…

See as giant of Africa sleep like baby wey him no wear pant like this,him get big prick sha,I quickly cut that side before I go show prick again wey mark go vex remove my page again,meet our new baby,E no easy to win Grammy make women nobdey drag your prick left and right ,Odogwu 1,person epon be like elephant own😂😂🚶‍♀️🚶‍♀️🚶‍♀️🚶‍♀️You are doing well my brother,I come in peace,to all those wey come dey peep abi all yeye bloggers wey no repost my page when them enemies gather bring am down,wey you wan come dey steal story here now,Na Ogun go kee Una one by one,off to lock the page😝😝😝

 

Watch the video below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Davido’s cousin fuels rumour of breakup with Chioma

‘She has been my God sent’ – Actress, Tonto Dikeh writes a…

Tiwa Savage reportedly pregnant for Davido’s crew member, Obama DMW

‘If I Buy A Car For My Daughter, I’ll Register It In Her Name’- Yul Edochie…

Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla pens down lovely birthday messages to her…

Lady leaks Burna Boy’s nudes after spending the night with him in a hotel…

Actor, Bolanle Ninalowo becomes a house owner

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Fisherman catches ‘baby shark’ in Rivers community

‘I hope you learn from this’ – DJ Cuppy speaks on dropping…

Female Child Kidnapper Caught In Lagos, Burnt To Ashes (Graphic Video)

‘Why will she allow such’ – Nigerians blast Toyin Abraham for…

Lady leaks Burna Boy’s nudes after spending the night with him in a hotel…

‘After Tomorrow I Can Be Doing That Thing Everyday’ – Excited…

Suspected ‘Yahoo Boys’ in Auchi Polytechnic Spray Money On The…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More