Laurie Idahosa apologises to Pete Edochie after she said his mother was a victim of rape and a child bride (Video)

Veteran actor, Pete Edochie has been in the news in the past few following some of his advice that has been perceived to be controversial.

Well, in a recent report, Laurie Idahosa, has tendered an apology to Pete Edochie following her statement that the veteran actor’s mother was a victim of rape and a child bride following his statement about his mum marrying his 40-year-old dad at the age of 15.

Mrs Idahosa had reacted to the recent interview granted by Pete Edochie where he disclosed that his dad who was 40 years old, married his mum when she was 15 years and that she was shy all through their marriage.

Pete in the interview said

”“My mother was not educated. She was not in love with my father. My father was almost 40 when his uncle told him it was time he got married. He told them to get a wife for him. My uncle went out to a neighboring village and told them the teacher wanted to get married. The women came out. He looked around and picked one and that was it. He brought this 15-year-old who didn’t have the courage to look at my father. She gave him ten children and was still shy. Seven boys and three girls” he said

Ms Idahosa was appalled by his comment and left her remarks on Instagram where she wrote;

” How can he laugh about her being “shy?”

Oga, she was not shy. She was a victim of rape and was a child bride. She wasn’t respectful of his age, she was afraid for her life. Know the difference and adjust this story… start telling the truth!”

However the Clergywoman in a latest update has now apologised for her comment stating that it was misinterpreted.

See video below;