TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

‘She has been my God sent’ – Actress, Tonto…

Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla pens down lovely birthday…

‘If I Buy A Car For My Daughter, I’ll Register It In Her Name’-…

Man Cries Out As Event Planner Charges N400k For Garri And Fried…

Bobrisky To Quit Crossdressing This Year; Set To Marry Beautiful…

‘I have been bought by a Yoruba man’ – Actress,…

BBNaija Khafi allegedly expecting her first child with Gedoni

Residents Smash Bottle On Ikeja Electric Staff’s Head For…

‘Grammy no be beans’ – Olamide finally reacts…

Laurie Idahosa apologises to Pete Edochie after she said his mother was a victim of rape and a child bride (Video)

Nollywood
By Olumide

Veteran actor, Pete Edochie has been in the news in the past few following some of his advice that has been perceived to be controversial.

See also: ‘You deserve a slap sir’ – Nigerians drag actor, Pete Edochie over advice to wives with cheating

husbands

READ ALSO

Actor, Yul Edochie receives prayers from mum over 2023…

Pete Edochie endorses Yul Edochie’s presidential ambition…

Well, in a recent report, Laurie Idahosa, has tendered an apology to Pete Edochie following her statement that the veteran actor’s mother was a victim of rape and a child bride following his statement about his mum marrying his 40-year-old dad at the age of 15.

Mrs Idahosa had reacted to the recent interview granted by Pete Edochie where he disclosed that his dad who was 40 years old, married his mum when she was 15 years and that she was shy all through their marriage.

Pete in the interview said

”“My mother was not educated. She was not in love with my father. My father was almost 40 when his uncle told him it was time he got married. He told them to get a wife for him.

My uncle went out to a neighboring village and told them the teacher wanted to get married. The women came out. He looked around and picked one and that was it.

He brought this 15-year-old who didn’t have the courage to look at my father. She gave him ten children and was still shy. Seven boys and three girls” he said

 

Ms Idahosa was appalled by his comment and left her remarks on  Instagram where she wrote;

” How can he laugh about her being “shy?”
Oga, she was not shy. She was a victim of rape and was a child bride. She wasn’t respectful of his age, she was afraid for her life. Know the difference and adjust this story… start telling the truth!”

However the Clergywoman in a latest update has now apologised for her comment stating that it was misinterpreted. 

See video below;

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

‘She has been my God sent’ – Actress, Tonto Dikeh writes a…

Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla pens down lovely birthday messages to her…

‘If I Buy A Car For My Daughter, I’ll Register It In Her Name’- Yul Edochie…

Man Cries Out As Event Planner Charges N400k For Garri And Fried Fish Served At…

Bobrisky To Quit Crossdressing This Year; Set To Marry Beautiful Girl (Video)

‘I have been bought by a Yoruba man’ – Actress, Nkechi…

BBNaija Khafi allegedly expecting her first child with Gedoni

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Why we go naked in my family – Charly Boy (Photo)

Kanye West now the richest black person in US history as his net worth rises to…

E bounce o- Reactions as Don Jazzy twerks to Rema’s latest song “Bounce” (video)

‘I am single and unavailable’ -BBNaija’s Diane Russet opens on relationship…

Watch Yemi Alade’s priceless reaction to a troll who commented on her weight…

Ned Nwoko gushes over new photos of Regina Daniels & son

Laurie Idahosa apologises to Pete Edochie after she said his mother was a victim…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More