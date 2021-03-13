Laycon, Kiddwaya, Nengi and others refuse to celebrate Erica on her birthday

BBNaija lockdown housemates, Laycon, Kiddwaya, Nengi and others have refused to celebrate Erica on her birthday today.

The ‘Star Girl’ who is celebrating her 27th birthday today is been celebrated by her fans and friends except for some of her fellow housemates.

As expected, Laycon did not wish Erica on Instagram and this we think is because of the feud that ensued between them while in Biggie’s house.

Kiddwaya’s action by ignoring his alleged ex-girlfriend, Erica on Instagram comes as a surprise to many because just a few days ago, on his birthday, the actress celebrated him on her Instastory on Instagram.

Although Lucy, Trikytee took out time to celebrate Erica on their official pages, the remaining ex-housemates did not bother to for reasons known to them.

Recall that Erica’s fans gifted the self-acclaimed star girl stocks in Amazon, Telsa, Disney, and United Airlines as a show of their love to their favourite.