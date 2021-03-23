Lifestyle Audit: Mixed reactions as Nigerians flaunting lifestyles they can’t afford to be probed

Acccording to a statement by an aide to the President on social media, Lauretta Onochie, she revealed that Nigerians who flaunt lifestyles they cannot afford offline and online will be investigated by anti-graft bodies in the country that is the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC as well as the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission ICPC.

Lifestyle Audit is now legal in Nigeria. Those who flaunt lifestyles they cannot afford, can now be investigated by any of the graft agencies to produce evidence of the sources of their wealth You can now be called upon to explain how you acquired certain properties.

The announcement has sparked mixed reactions on social media with lifestyle audit trending on Twitter as at the time of this report.

See some of the reactions below;

Ma, what about investigating the rate of poverty and hunger in the country, also the high rate of unemployment and insecurity in the country. Also ma, when starting this so called Lifestyle Audit.. start from those in government. Thank you 🙏🏿 https://t.co/jtoNSjQUD1 — JessyJackson (@Jessica_Egbedi) March 22, 2021

Fellow Nigerians, I am not stingy, I care about you, I don’t want you getting in trouble because I sent you $100 alert and you are flexing and the next thing you know “Lifestyle Audit” Lauretta Onochie emerges from a palmy bar and arrests you for flaunting your new lifestyle!🙆🏾‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/K6aGONmLju — Ikhide R. Ikheloa (@ikhide) March 23, 2021

If the lifestyle audit is true, I will help them submit all those senators/politicians children that come to places flaunting stolen tax payers money given to them by their fathers. 🤝🤝 — Foza Billions (The Oracle) (@fozadoza) March 22, 2021