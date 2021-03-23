Lifestyle Audit: Mixed reactions as Nigerians flaunting lifestyles they can’t afford to be probed

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Olumide

Acccording to a statement by an aide to the President on social media, Lauretta Onochie, she revealed that Nigerians who flaunt lifestyles they cannot afford offline and online will be investigated by anti-graft bodies in the country that is the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC as well as the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission ICPC.

Lifestyle Audit is now legal in Nigeria. Those who flaunt lifestyles they cannot afford, can now be investigated by any of the graft agencies to produce evidence of the sources of their wealth

You can now be called upon to explain how you acquired certain properties.
[email protected]_PE

The announcement has sparked mixed reactions on social media with lifestyle audit trending on Twitter as at the time of this report.

See some of the reactions below;

