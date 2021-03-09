Lilian Esoro takes her 39th birthday photos to another level

Popular Nollywood actress, Lilian Esoro turned 39 today, March 9 and decided to take her birthday photos to another level as she shared some of the most beautiful photos ever taken.

The mother of one shared the photos on her of social media pages with the caption: ‘A TIGER WAS BORN! Happy birthday to me. +1 Happy, blessed &

See some of the photos below;

Ccoeding to Wikipedia, Esoro’s acting career started in 2005, when she was cast by her friend and comedian, Bovi to feature in the soap opera Extended Family. However, she became more notable when she featured in the television series Clinic Matters playing Nurse Abigail.

In a 2013 list compiled by Vanguard, Esoro was listed as one of top ten best new actresses in the film industry.