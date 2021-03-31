Man Burnt Man To Death For Allegedly Insulting Prophet Muhammad in Bauchi (Photos)

Report reaching us has it that an irate mob backed by leaders in Sade community in the Darazo Local Government Area of Bauchi State have burnt a man identified as Talle Mai Ruwa, to death for allegedly insulting Prophet Muhammad.

It was gathered that Mai Ruwa was dragged away from his house on Tuesday in the presence of his mother and burnt to death in the middle of the communtiy.

Eyewitnesses shared gory pictures of the incident with SaharaReporters which showed the middle-aged man covered with tyres and set on fire.

The witnesses stated further that the youths contributed money to buy petrol to set Mai Ruwa ablaze.

“The young man was killed by a mob in Sade town for allegedly insulting Prophet Muhammad. He was dragged from his house by a mob and forcibly set ablaze after being tied to an old car tyre.

“The village youths donated money to buy the petrol that was used to burn and kill Talle Mai Ruwa,” a resident narrated.

Another source said some youths had earlier dragged the deceased before Islamic clerics where he was asked questions.

After the questioning session, the clerics reportedly told the crowd that Talle Mai Ruwa deserved to be killed.

“The mum stood and watched while fire consumed Talle Mai Ruwa until he was reduced to ashes,” he lamented.

Some residents of the town told SaharaReporters that Talle Mai Ruwa had been going through unspecified type of mental illness.

More photos below: