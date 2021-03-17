TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Man changes tattoo from ‘Naomi’ to ‘Indomie’ after relationship failure

Social Media drama
By Olumide

A report has gone viral on social media which has to do with a Nigerian man who has transformed his tattoo from Naomi to Indomie after relationship failure with his now ex; Naomi.

With the look of things, he happened to have really been in love with Naomi and thought one of the ways to prove his love for her was to tattoo her name on his arm.

However, when the relationship went the way he never expected and the centre couldn’t hold anymore, he had no option than to transformed Naomi to Indomie.

See also: You never chop firewood jollof rice- Reactions as BBNaija's Vee says Nigerians in the UK cook better Jollof Rice

His action has sparked different reactions on social media as many made jest of him.

