Man changes tattoo from ‘Naomi’ to ‘Indomie’ after relationship failure

A report has gone viral on social media which has to do with a Nigerian man who has transformed his tattoo from Naomi to Indomie after relationship failure with his now ex; Naomi.

With the look of things, he happened to have really been in love with Naomi and thought one of the ways to prove his love for her was to tattoo her name on his arm.

However, when the relationship went the way he never expected and the centre couldn’t hold anymore, he had no option than to transformed Naomi to Indomie.

His action has sparked different reactions on social media as many made jest of him.