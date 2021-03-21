Man clashes with girlfriend for saving another man’s number on her phone with ‘my love’ & his with ‘big head’ (video)

It seems there is nothing more that hurts and make some people feel jealous than seeing the treatment meant for them being handed to another person.

This is similar to what happened to a man and his girlfriend who have gone viral on social media.

A video of a Nigerian man clashing with his girlfriend after finding out she saved another man’s number on her phone with “my love” and his with ‘big head’, has gone viral on social media.

The lady claimed the man she saved his number as “my love is her brother., a claim the man disbelieved. The man said he bought the phone for her four days ago. In anger, he took the phone from her and smashed it on the floor.

