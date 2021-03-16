Man Cries Out As Event Planner Charges N400k For Garri And Fried Fish Served At His Wedding (Video)

Nigerian wedding ceremony is an industry in its own right as millions of naira get expended for the average wedding party also known as ‘owambe’. A newly married man has taken to social media to reveal hpw he spent the sum of N400,000 on deserts of ‘garri and fried fish’ for the afterparty of his wedding ceremony.

A random Twitter user took to the platform to share a video of garri and fish being served at a wedding party before the groom jumped on the thread claiming it was his wedding.

“This was my wedding, and it was part of our after party menu…. when my event planner suggested we include in the after-party menu and gave me a bill… I was like wtf, 400k just for garri and fish. but I’m glad most of my guests loved it”. The groom identified as @thebopdaddy tweeted.

Watch the video below: