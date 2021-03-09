Man finally graduates after spending 9 years in the university

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Social Media drama
By San

The Nigerian education system should be up there as one of the wonders of the world – Imagine having to spend extra years after your set number of years in a higher institution and that has almost become a norm in most Nigering public tertiary institutions.

​There are some folks that are called school uncle, some school landlord and they got this title after spending years after their set graduation in order to complete their credits.

In a developing story, A Twitter user has disclosed how he spent 9 solid years in the University and at the same time thanking God for the journey so far.

The social media user identified as @yhem_hi also took time to share the chronological process of how his university education took place.

He disclosed that he had his Pre-degree program for a year, 100 level for 2 years, 200 level for 2 years, 300 level for a year, 400 level for a year, and 500 level for 2 years, that is 9 years in total.

In his words:

“2013 – PD
2014 – 100LEVEL
2015 – 100LEVEL
2016 – 200LEVEL
2017 – 200LEVEL
2018 – 300LEVEL
2019 – 400LEVEL
2020 – 500LEVEL
2021 – 500LEVEL

Omo!!! What a journey! Today, I’m starting my fyb week! After a solid 9 years! No be say I fail o! Omooooooo!!!! I’m grateful! 🙏”

See the tweet below:

