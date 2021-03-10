Man Marries SS2 Student He Taught Geography During His NYSC In Her Village

A Nigerian lady and budding actress, identified as Chisom Agoawuikem has taken to Social Media to share her beautiful love story with the world. According to her, she was in SS2 while her groom was a Youth Corps member, and her Geography teacher who always flogged her for coming late to school.

Many will argue that the National Youth Service Corps scheme has outlived its purpose in recent times following the rise in incessant security concerns in the country but while some see the negatives, others milk the scheme of all its positivity.

The beautiful Nigerian couple has shared an unconventional story of how they met when the groom was a corps member in his host community as a teacher to the bride who was in High School at the time.

“He came for NYSC in my village and was posted to teach Geography in my school. I was in SS2 then. He was always flogging me for coming late to his class but I never told him that we had to go to the farm every morning before coming to school. Today I’m his bride” ​The elated bride tweeted.

See the beautiful photos of their union below: