Man who stabbed IKEDC Staff Arraigned In Court

News
By San

The attacker of Popoola Olakunle, an employee of Ikeja Electric Distribution Company who was stabbed on his head has been arrested.

Popoola was stabbed in the course of performing duty at Oladeroun area of New Oko-Oba in Fagba area of Lagos State. See how it happened below:

Residents Smash Bottle On Ikeja Electric Staff’s Head For Disconnecting Light After 3 Weeks Of Total Black Out (Video)

The culprit, Saheed Olanrewaju, a.k.a. Usama, a resident of No. 12, Abiodun Street, Iju-Ishaga, was on Wednesday apprehended with the assistance of the traditional ruler in the area and handed over to the Oko-Oba Police Station for immediate prosecution.

Plans have been concluded to arraign the suspect today before the Ogba Magistrates’ Court.

In his reaction, the Head of Corporate Communications, Ikeja Electric, Felix Ofulue, cautioned against continuous assaults on IE field staff, stressing that the company had strong commitment to safety and well-being of its employees and would not compromise in its efforts to safeguard this commitment.

“Ikeja Electric will continue to condemn these attacks on its employees in strong terms. While we understand that sentiments regarding utility services can be quite emotive, we maintain that wanton attacks on our staff is completely irrational, irresponsible and unproductive, especially where Ikeja Electric has provided multiple channels through which our customers can lodge formal complaints with respect to our service. Where responses from these channels are deemed unsatisfactory, the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission has also set up a robust forum office for the redress of customer complaints,” he said.

