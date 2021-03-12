TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

BREAKING! Many Feared Dead As Armed Bandits Attack Commuters…

Man Marries SS2 Student He Taught Geography During His NYSC In…

Outrage as Jaruma publishes expensive price list of Kayanmata…

Charly Boy’s daughter, Dewy marks third anniversary with…

Alaafin of Oyo marries his 23rd wife, Chioma

How My Housemaid Stole A Neighbour’s Phone & Hid It In…

Private varsity reportedly covers up gay rapist who allegedly…

Don’t compare me to Nengi, I bought my house before BBN…

Davido buys luxury hand sanitizer worth N34m

Meet teacher who cooks and gives her students free food in class daily (Photos)

Social Media drama
By San

A female teacher has been celebrated by many netizens for her selfless deed to students at a Ghanaian school.

Abena Serwaah Mankosa who teaches at the Aninkroma D/A primary school in Ashanti region, Ghana has been a blessing to her students as she takes it upon herself to give her pupils lunch every school day.

READ ALSO

Private varsity reportedly covers up gay rapist who…

Man washes plates, cleans the house because his wife is the…

According to BBC News Pidgin, the class one teacher would always cook meals and offer them to her students free of charge.

Pictures of some of the benefiting students surfaced online and it showed as they enjoyed the free meal given to them by their kind teacher.

It was learnt that she makes the cooking with the financial support she got from her Facebook friends.

Read Also: Kemi Olunloyo claims Davido, Tacha and others buy social media numbers, reveals the cost

See more photos and video below

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

BREAKING! Many Feared Dead As Armed Bandits Attack Commuters Plying The…

Man Marries SS2 Student He Taught Geography During His NYSC In Her Village

Outrage as Jaruma publishes expensive price list of Kayanmata products

Charly Boy’s daughter, Dewy marks third anniversary with lesbian partner

Alaafin of Oyo marries his 23rd wife, Chioma

How My Housemaid Stole A Neighbour’s Phone & Hid It In My…

Private varsity reportedly covers up gay rapist who allegedly drugs and assaults…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Meet teacher who cooks and gives her students free food in class daily (Photos)

PPPRA sets guiding price of petrol for March at ₦211.11 per litre

Kemi Olunloyo claims Davido, Tacha and others buy social media numbers, reveals…

Cardi B compliments BBNaija star, Mercy Eke after seeing this photo of her

‘Black Panther’ director Ryan Coogler confirms there’ll be no…

Drama as Mr Macaroni rains curses on Twitter user for tagging him a PDP mole

I’m not your mother’s mate – Tacha slams troll, says her win is hard work

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More