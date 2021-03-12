Meet teacher who cooks and gives her students free food in class daily (Photos)

A female teacher has been celebrated by many netizens for her selfless deed to students at a Ghanaian school.

Abena Serwaah Mankosa who teaches at the Aninkroma D/A primary school in Ashanti region, Ghana has been a blessing to her students as she takes it upon herself to give her pupils lunch every school day.

According to BBC News Pidgin, the class one teacher would always cook meals and offer them to her students free of charge.

Pictures of some of the benefiting students surfaced online and it showed as they enjoyed the free meal given to them by their kind teacher.

It was learnt that she makes the cooking with the financial support she got from her Facebook friends.

See more photos and video below