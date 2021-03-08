Mixed reactions as actress, Nkechi Blessing reveals plan to become a gospel singer

Social media users have reacted differently to Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing’s decision to become a gospel singer.
This comes after the actress shared a video of herself in the studio, singing a Christian song.
Captioning the video, Nkechi wrote;
“Decided to Jump on this beat by @jahbizzle …This would be my first gospel song… Should I drop it? #esemodupe”
Watch the video below;
See some of the comments generated below;
@olachaze20 wrote “See confidence mhen as if she has been doing it before”
@jessygodwin_official wrote “Drop oooo… I can’t wait to listen to it Mami”
@_lollybaby wrote “File fun nkechi joor”
@arkposnikemarycrisgibbons wrote “To God be the Glory Hallelujah”
@olorineephemy wrote “Omo mi pada wo studio… oshey Baby…mafo mo wa pelu e”
