Mixed reactions as actress, Nkechi Blessing reveals plan to become a gospel singer

Entertainment
By Kafayat

Social media users have reacted differently to Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing’s decision to become a gospel singer.

This comes after the actress shared a video of herself in the studio, singing a Christian song.

Captioning the video, Nkechi wrote;

“Decided to Jump on this beat by @jahbizzle …This would be my first gospel song… Should I drop it? #esemodupe”

Watch the video below;

See some of the comments generated below;

@olachaze20 wrote “See confidence mhen as if she has been doing it before”

@jessygodwin_official wrote “Drop oooo… I can’t wait to listen to it Mami”

@_lollybaby wrote “File fun nkechi joor”

@arkposnikemarycrisgibbons wrote “To God be the Glory Hallelujah”

@olorineephemy wrote “Omo mi pada wo studio… oshey Baby…mafo mo wa pelu e”

Via Instagram
