Mixed reactions as BBNaija Erica celebrates Kiddwaya on his birthday amidst breakup rumours

Social media users have reacted after Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, Erica’s birthday wish to Kiddwaya amidst breakup rumours.

Recall that a few weeks ago, during a question and answer session via Instastoties, Kiddwaya stated that he and Erica used to date.

In his words;

“I feel like I need to explain myself here! So listen up carefully. She was my girlfriend at the time, and I didn’t want people to be too involved. I wanted it to be private that’s why I said what I said.”

Erica has however shocked everyone by taking out time to celebrate the billionaire’s son on social media.

The 26-year old wrote;

“Happy Birthday Kiddwaya”

See how people reacted to this below;

@femzest56 wrote “@ericanlewedim has terribly low self-esteem.. to think she even stayed up late just to wish him happy birthday.. dear Erinwa kiddywaya does not rate u and will never!! Someone who is friends with DavidO nothing good can come out of it… U are too desperate to date a billionaire son.. have self-worth for ones in ur life… Las Las na baby mama u go become just like Chioma… Kidd won’t marry you!!..”

@beauty_atabs wrote “she has gone back to begging him just like she begged him in the house to make her his girlfriend”

@therealist_._ wrote “It’s funny how she unfollowed him and him her but she stills @ him on his birthday… Lol if you want him back just say soo… pls y’all elite should not @ me.. I’m not the one”