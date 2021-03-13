Mixed reactions as BBNaija Tacha specially celebrates her fellow disqualified ex-housemate, Erica on her birthday

Mixed reactions have been generated on social media following BBNaija Tacha’s birthday wish for Erica on her birthday today.

In the video Tacha shared on social media, she was heard wishing Erica a happy birthday, mentioning how much she loves her”

In her words;

“Happy Birthday Star Girl Erica… Happy Birthday, I love you so much”

Recall that Tacha was a disqualified ex-housemate during season 4 of the reality show and the celebrant, Erica was the disqualified ex-housemate of season 5

Watch the video below;

Tacha’s special birthday shoutout to her fellow disqualified ex-housemate, Erica has generated lots of comments on social media.

See some of the comments below;

@kachi_cc wrote “Disqualified gang”

@gisele__ir003 wrote “My Queen Wishing My Queen A Happy Birthday wowwwww”

@jogbanje wrote, “@kachi_cc yea we love them like that… disqualified but still successful.”