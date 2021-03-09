Mixed reactions as Churchill gives Rosy Meurer’s child the same name as Tonto Dikeh’s son

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Kafayat

Following the birth of actress, Rosy Meurer’s son, social media users have reacted to the name Olakunle Churchill gave the newborn baby.

According to Churchill, the new born’s name is King which happens to be the name of his ex-wife, Tonto Dikeh’s son too.

In Churchill’s post on Instagram, he mentioned that the reason he named the new born ‘King’ is that he likes to give his children a royal tag.

In his words;

”It’s a moment of bliss and Celebration to us as I announce the coming of King Churchill Junior, …from my formative years I have always had the royal tag of “King” for my kids to be greater than the father.”

Reacting to his, some social media users think Churchill is looking for Tonto Dikeh’s trouble by allowing his new child to share the same name with her son.

See some comments below;

@iirisberry wrote “This man wants trouble you named him king. His brother is already. So now we call them junior and senior before they fight over kingship”

@queen__ayomii wrote “Congratulations to them..but the man always doing like a small boy always looking for Tonto trouble must him give the baby same name has Tonto Son”

@goody_uc wrote “Are u saying if u have four sons u will name them king….this man likes wahala…. congratulations to u guys”

Via Instagram
