Most of you lack exposure – Toyin Lawani claps back at Nigerians dragging her over controversial nun costume

Entertainment
By Olumide

Popular fashionista and Stylist Toyin Lawani in a recent statement has clapped back at some Nigerians who had earlier dragged her on social media over her controversial nun outfit to the Prophetess movie premiere on Sunday.

In a series of posts on Instagram, Toyin said her critics lack exposure and were not fashion-savvy enough to understand international fashion trends.

Dee also:Toyin Lawani under fire over controversial nun outfit

Yul Edochie calls out those who laugh at Nigerians who speak…

“Please Keep Dressing Like A Woman” – Fans Beg…

She wrote in the long post via her Instagram account;

Most of you are so way back, your lack of exposure is really disturbing you lots, you don’t even know what Art is when you see it. I learnt fashion internationally, break fashion boundaries and I’m a Risk taker, you will never be able to understand me cause I will always stay true to what I love and will never do anything to please anyone but myself,” she wrote in one of the posts.

Toyin also told her critics to worry more about the corruption in the nation’s decision making apparatus, rather than investing their energies in her fashion ideas.

 

