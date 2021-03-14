Mother’sday: JJC skillz pens down a lovely message to his wife, Funke Akindele

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Kafayat
Funke Akindele shares adorable photo of her twin boys watching TV (Photo)

Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele’s husband, JJC Skillz took to Instagram to pen down a lovely post to the movie maker today, mother’s day.

According to JJC Skillz, Funke is a blessing to this generation and she is a loving and protective mother to her children.

In his words;

“Happy Mother’s Day darling @funkejenifaakindele Mama Ibeji. I thank God for your life. You are a blessing to your generation. God will bless you for the love and protection you show your children and other peoples children. You’ll reap the sweet fruits of your labour. You will not have a reason to regret and Your joy will never turn to sadness. Amen Love you #happymothersday #familylove #bellos”

Reacting to this, Funke wrote;

“Amen amen. Thank you darling. God keep us together forever in good health and wealth”

Via Instagram
