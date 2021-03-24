Mr Eazi drops update on laptop stolen in Ghana

Recall that theinfong towards the end of last year reported how a laptop belonging to Nigerian singer, Mr Eazi was stolen in West African country Ghana.

Recall that his girlfriend and billionaire daughter, Temi Otedola also flew to Ghana few hours after the incident to join him in the search for the laptop.

Well, after over two months, it turned out the laptop was not found neither was it returned.

This comes as Mr Eazi dropped an update on his laptop which was stolen in a hotel in Ghana.

The singer gave the update on Tuesday after a Twitter user questioned him about it.

“Ajibade got a new Laptop & all the files were nicely saved in iCloud we thank God,” Mr Eazi revealed.

