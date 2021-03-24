TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Funke Akindele, Zubby Micheal, Others React As Olamide Smokes And…

Laura Ikeji’s husband called out for gifting their children…

They said I’ve changed a lot – Regina Daniels shares…

Actress, Omotola & husband, Ekeinde mark 25th wedding…

No more decent dressing again’ – Fans react to video…

Watch as Nengi performs on set with actor IK Ogbona (Video)

Toyin Abraham writes tribute to veteran actress, Patience Ozokwor

David and Goliath – Fans mock Helen Paul as she poses with…

Laura Ikeji breaks silence on allegations that her husband gifted…

Mr Eazi drops update on laptop stolen in Ghana

Entertainment
By Olumide

Recall that theinfong towards the end of last year reported how a laptop belonging to Nigerian singer, Mr Eazi was stolen in West African country Ghana.

See also: Mr Eazi cries out after he was robbed in Ghana

Recall that his girlfriend and billionaire daughter, Temi Otedola also flew to Ghana few hours after the incident to join him in the search for the laptop.

READ ALSO

Barry Jhay innocent: CCTV shows moment of Kashy…

Check Out Wizkid’s River Side House And Studio In Ghana…

See also: ‘Detective’ Temi Otedola flies to Ghana to meet Mr Eazi over missing laptop (Photo)

Well, after over two months, it turned out the laptop was not found neither was it returned.

This comes as Mr Eazi dropped an update on his laptop which was stolen in a hotel in Ghana.

The singer gave the update on Tuesday after a Twitter user questioned him about it.

“Ajibade got a new Laptop & all the files were nicely saved in iCloud we thank God,” Mr Eazi revealed.

See the conversation below;

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Funke Akindele, Zubby Micheal, Others React As Olamide Smokes And Drink On…

Laura Ikeji’s husband called out for gifting their children toys he…

They said I’ve changed a lot – Regina Daniels shares new pretty look…

Actress, Omotola & husband, Ekeinde mark 25th wedding anniversary (Photos)

No more decent dressing again’ – Fans react to video of…

Watch as Nengi performs on set with actor IK Ogbona (Video)

Toyin Abraham writes tribute to veteran actress, Patience Ozokwor

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

My superstar, been amazing to see you grow’ – Davido pens down lovely…

It is harder to be a woman than a man – Ifu Ennada claims

I don’t chase, I attract – Regina Daniels says as she poses in front…

Mr Eazi drops update on laptop stolen in Ghana

Elites rejoice as Erica finally joins list of verified BBNaija reality stars on…

Yoruba actress Lepa Shandy celebrates 50th birthday

I’m your elder sister – Drama as James Brown issues stern warning to…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More