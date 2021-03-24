Multichoice announces N90 million grand prize for #BBNaija Season 6; requirement, audition process

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Olumide

According to DSTV Nigeria in a statement on Wednesday, March 24, it announced that auditions will soon commence for season six of the Big Brother Naija reality TV show.

The report also revealed that the winner for season 6 will win N90 million grand prize.

Below is the process released via BBBnaija website;

Big Brother Naija 2021 Application Requirements

All applicants are required to fulfill the below-listed criteria in order to apply for Big Brother Naija Season 6. If you meet the above requirements, then you are eligible to apply for big brother naija 2021.

  • You must be a Nigerian citizen,non-Nigerian citizens cannot participate in the show.
  • big brother naija age limit – You must be between the age of 21 by June 2021 with a valid identity document
  • You must have a valid International Passport, this will serve as a valid means of identification
  • You must be Emotionally & Mentally Stable to handle the heat of the show for a period of 90 days without contact with the outside world
  • You must be educated with a minimum of O’level qualifications i.e WAEC, GCE & NECO. It’s not compulsory to have a higher degree like a university, polytechnic or college of education certificate

 

 Brother Naija 2021 Audition Process

MultiChoice Nigeria, organisers of Nigeria’s most popular reality TV show” Big Brother Naija” has confirmed plans to kick start auditions big brother naija season 6.

This year’s BBnaija audition is strictly Online and completely free, applicants are required to upload an introductory 2-minute video Online on why they want to be in big brother and why the should be selected for big brother naija season 6.

How to Apply for Big Brother Naija 2021 (Early Access)

  • Be among the first to audition for Big brother Naija Season 6.
  • Pay on DStv Premium, Compact Plus, Compact, Confam, Yanga or on GOtv Max or Jolli between 24th to 31st March.
  • Send an email to [email protected] with your smartcard or IUC number to receive your unique website link to complete registration.
  • Remember, your audition will include a 2-minute video telling Big Brother why you deserve to be a housemate.
  • You must be 21 years or older by June 2021 with a valid identity document.
  • Kindly note that BBNaija Season 6 Audition early access application is from March 24th to 31st March.

When is Big Brother Naija 2021 Starting?

Last year, the online audition process started on Wednesday, May 20 till SaturdayMay 30, 2021. You’ll need to record a two-minute video of yourself stating why you should be picked to be a Housemate in season 6 of Big Brother Naija.

