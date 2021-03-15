TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Yes, i left my first marriage – Lady accused of dumping her…

Laycon, Kiddwaya, Nengi and others refuse to celebrate Erica on…

Olakunle Churchill’s new wife Rose Meurer steps out with their…

Regina Daniels shows off her body in hot new photos

Beyonce celebrates Yemi Alade on her 32nd birthday with a…

‘You’re a brave and courageous woman’ –…

BBNaija’s Praise tries his luck for a relationship with DJ Cuppy…

Burna Boy, Wizkid and Tiwa Savage win their first Grammy awards

Mixed reactions as BBNaija Tacha specially celebrates her fellow…

‘My darling husband gave me N20M for my birthday’ – Laura Ikeji brags

Entertainment
By Kafayat

Nigerian Fashionista and sister of popular blogger, Linda Ikeji, Laura took to Instagram to brag about how her husband, Ogbonna Kanu gave her N20M as her birthday gift today, 15th of March.

According to she woke up to the alert and she would be investing the money in some businesses.

In her words;

READ ALSO

Don’t wait to get rich before you marry – Laura Ikeji…

Nigerian married men are the most generous in the world –…

“Happy birthday to me. I woke to £30,000 (20m Nairaaaaaaaaa) from my darling husband, serious darling husband o. (Will invest in some businesses soon). Lost a ton of weight, got the biggest hugs from my 2 beautiful kids, my family prayed for me. Pls, tell me, what else should I ask from God. Likeeee this is the life I dreamed of. God bless u all more than he has to me. Love u guys.”

Via Instagram
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Yes, i left my first marriage – Lady accused of dumping her husband to…

Laycon, Kiddwaya, Nengi and others refuse to celebrate Erica on her birthday

Olakunle Churchill’s new wife Rose Meurer steps out with their Son for the first…

Regina Daniels shows off her body in hot new photos

Beyonce celebrates Yemi Alade on her 32nd birthday with a throwback photo

‘You’re a brave and courageous woman’ – Churchill…

BBNaija’s Praise tries his luck for a relationship with DJ Cuppy (Screenshot)

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

‘My darling husband gave me N20M for my birthday’ – Laura…

She said yes – Singer, Skales proposes to girlfriend (Video)

Grammy Awards: Kanye West wins Best contemporary Christian music album (Full…

Nkechi Blessing and Bobrisky reconcile after clashing online (Video)

BBNaija’s Praise tries his luck for a relationship with DJ Cuppy (Screenshot)

Davido reacts as Wizkid, Burna Boy and Tiwa Savage win Grammy Awards

Burna Boy, Wizkid and Tiwa Savage win their first Grammy awards

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More