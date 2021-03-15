‘My darling husband gave me N20M for my birthday’ – Laura Ikeji brags

Nigerian Fashionista and sister of popular blogger, Linda Ikeji, Laura took to Instagram to brag about how her husband, Ogbonna Kanu gave her N20M as her birthday gift today, 15th of March.

According to she woke up to the alert and she would be investing the money in some businesses.

In her words;

“Happy birthday to me. I woke to £30,000 (20m Nairaaaaaaaaa) from my darling husband, serious darling husband o. (Will invest in some businesses soon). Lost a ton of weight, got the biggest hugs from my 2 beautiful kids, my family prayed for me. Pls, tell me, what else should I ask from God. Likeeee this is the life I dreamed of. God bless u all more than he has to me. Love u guys.”