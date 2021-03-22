My faith in God is too strong – Cardi B says as she reacts to video criticising her for thanking God (Video)

American rapper, Cardi B has come under heavy criticism over a video of her thanking God for what He has done for her.

According to critics, they pointed out that she was thanking God but going against all that God doesn’t want.

Reacting to the video, Cardi B in a post via her Twitter handle revealed she has strong faith in God. She revealed that she prays with passion.

”No funny ish I know ya think I’m crazy and I know I’m ghetto ass hell but I pray maa hard .My faith in God is too strong .When I feel tried I don’t know if Is the devil playing tricks or God testing my faith but I show I don’t switch sides.I pray with a passion to my Lord, she wrote via her official Twitter handle.

See video below;