TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Fans accuse actress, Toyin Abraham of copying and trying to be…

Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla Ojo features in another Lil Kesh…

Laura Ikeji’s husband called out for gifting their children…

‘Hope she remembers she is from a poor background’…

They said I’ve changed a lot – Regina Daniels shares…

David and Goliath – Fans mock Helen Paul as she poses with…

Toyin Abraham writes tribute to veteran actress, Patience Ozokwor

Man clashes with girlfriend for saving another man’s number…

Nollywood stars celebrate Emeka Ike on 54th birthday

My faith in God is too strong – Cardi B says as she reacts to video criticising her for thanking God (Video)

Entertainment
By Olumide

American rapper, Cardi B has come under heavy criticism over a video of her thanking God for what He has done for her.

According to critics, they pointed out that she was thanking God but going against all that God doesn’t want.

Reacting to the video, Cardi B in a post via her Twitter handle revealed she has strong faith in God. She revealed that she prays with passion.

READ ALSO

I don’t think ‘God’ doesn’t exist…

God has no religion, don’t let anyone brainwash you – IK…

”No funny ish I know ya think I’m crazy and I know I’m ghetto ass hell but I pray maa hard .My faith in God is too strong .When I feel tried I don’t know if Is the devil playing tricks or God testing my faith but I show I don’t switch sides.I pray with a passion to my Lord, she wrote via her official Twitter handle.

See video below;

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Fans accuse actress, Toyin Abraham of copying and trying to be like Funke…

Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla Ojo features in another Lil Kesh video

Laura Ikeji’s husband called out for gifting their children toys he…

‘Hope she remembers she is from a poor background’ – Nigerians…

They said I’ve changed a lot – Regina Daniels shares new pretty look…

David and Goliath – Fans mock Helen Paul as she poses with a guy…

Toyin Abraham writes tribute to veteran actress, Patience Ozokwor

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

Funke Akindele, Zubby Micheal, Others React As Olamide Smokes And Drink On…

Billionaire’s daughter, DJ Cuppy goes on a road trip with her alleged…

“It’s Foolishness To Marry One Woman” – US-based Nigerian Man Says

Paul Okoye And Wife Anita Celebrate Their 7th Wedding Anniversary With Memorable…

Beautiful Moment Patoranking Reunites With His Grandmother (VIDEO)

No more decent dressing again’ – Fans react to video of…

‘You can’t shame the shameless’ – Reactions as BBNaija Mercy…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More