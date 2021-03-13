My Manhood suffers a lot because of the clothes I wear – James Brown (Video)

Controversial crossdresser, James Brown, has disclosed the suffering his reproductive organ goes through because of the clothes he has to wear as a result of cross-dressing.

James Brown made this known during an interview with Legit.ng sharing some details about his life as a crossdresser.

The Instagram sensation revealed that he goes by two different names: James and Jane.

He stressed that James represents his masculine character while Jane is reserved for the feminine character.

In the interview, James hinted that he’s into women because his manhood still works perfectly.

Brown also admitted that his manhood does not fetch him money and it suffers a lot due to the type of outfits he has to put on.

Watch the video below ;