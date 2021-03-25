‘My property’ – Prince Okojie gushes over Mercy Johnson

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Kafayat

Actress, Mercy Johnson’s husband, Prince Okojie took to Instagram to gush over his wife and mother of his children.

According to Prince Okojie, Mercy is his property and she remains his property.

Sharing a photo of himself and the mother of 4, the proud husband wrote;

“MY PROPERTY IS MY PROPERTY” @mercyjohnsonokojie with Figure Eight Plus Flat Tummy.”

Reacting to this, the 36-year-old actress who found the post very funny wrote;

“babe Love you loads”

See how some of the couple’s fans reacted to this;

@justinaiji537 wrote “Proud husband and daddy”

@janeblack742 wrote “Nothing like peace of mind carry go my esan brother na man u be ”

@chinese_09 wrote “You are very correct sir. Your property is ur property”

@divinesmilesfoundation wrote “God bless you and keep you and your family. This peace will only increase”

Via Instagram
