My superstar, been amazing to see you grow – Davido pens down lovely message to Mayorkun on his 27th birthday

Entertainment
By Olumide

Nigerian  singer and DMW record label owner, David Davido Adeleke has taken to Instagram to celebrate one of the singers signed to his label Adewale Mayowa Emmanuel, popularly known as Mayorkun, on his 27th birthday.

In a post he shared on his Instagram story, Davido penned down a lovely message for the singer disclosing how much he loves him.

According to Davido, it has been amazing watching Mayorkun grow in his career.

‘Happy Gday my superstar!!! You never even star!!!!! love you for life!!!! been amazing to see you grow!! Dem never see Nada!! @iammayorkun,” He wrote.

Apart from Davido, Mayokun’s mother and actress, Toyin Adewale and other celebrities have also taken to their their social media page celebrate the music genius as they shared his photos and gushed over him.

