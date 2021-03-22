Naomi Campbell bares it all as she goes topless in a new photo

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Popular American model, Naomi Campbell has taken to social media to share new shoot as she goes unclad.

Despite Instagram’s strict rules on nudity that forces women to cover their nipples with their hands, hair, or blur it out, the supermodel shared the topless photo on Instagram without hiding anything.

This is not the first time Naomi Campbell will be going nude for a shoot.

Naomi Elaine Campbell is an English model, actress and businesswoman. Discovered at the age of 15, she established herself amongst the most recognisable and in-demand models of the late 1980s, the 1990s and the earlier 2000s including modern day.

