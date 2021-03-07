TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Graphic Video: 7 students fall to their deaths after balcony…

Nigerian Billionaire Sends Wife Of 39 Years Packing After…

Toyin Abraham surprises new mum, Bukunmi with a lovely push gift

‘Na me born them’ – Actress, Mercy Johnson…

Watch Davido’s acting role in the newly released Coming to…

Reactions as man says ‘no man can cheat on Nengi’

Anita Joseph’s husband responds to Nigerians saying she has…

When I left Vs Now: Nigerians abroad share photos to celebrate…

Dorathy speaks on struggle to get perfect bra size

Never have a threesome, it’s not worth it – Heartbroken lady advises (Photo)

EntertainmentSocial Media drama
By Olumide

A report has gone viral on social media which revealed a sex worker who has been left heartbroken and traumatised after her colleague reportedly got pregnant for her man.

According to the lady who is identified as Wynterm on Twitter, she revealed that in a bid to make more money selling her sex work, she decided to shoot a video where she engaged in party.

According to her, she invited a colleague of hers who also is a sex worker to join her and her man to make the video shoot.

READ ALSO

Drama as court reportedly rejects divorce application after…

Lady who refused sex on 1st date & trekked from Ikeja…

OnlyFans is a content subscription service based in London, United Kingdom where sex workers nowadays sell their nudes. The sex workers who are referred to as ‘content creators’ on the platform earn money from users who subscribe to their content – the “fans”.

The sex worker in a series of now deleted tweets said she hate herself for allowing the incident to happen to her.

She also advised her fellow sex workers that no amount of OnlyFans money is worth what she is currently experiencing.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Graphic Video: 7 students fall to their deaths after balcony railing breaks at…

Nigerian Billionaire Sends Wife Of 39 Years Packing After Mistress Tells Him To…

Toyin Abraham surprises new mum, Bukunmi with a lovely push gift

‘Na me born them’ – Actress, Mercy Johnson gushes over her…

Watch Davido’s acting role in the newly released Coming to America movie…

Reactions as man says ‘no man can cheat on Nengi’

Anita Joseph’s husband responds to Nigerians saying she has ”used…

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

Watch as Bobrisky sprays money on old woman, vows to make her happy till her…

Never have a threesome, it’s not worth it – Heartbroken lady advises…

Actress, Sotayo Sobola marries in low-key wedding ceremony (Photos)

Anita Joseph’s husband responds to Nigerians saying she has ”used…

“Which kain person be Davido – Small Doctor expresses shock at…

Boy and his Grandma finally meet with Bobrisky after showing him love from the…

The moment Bishop Oyedepo hugged Pastor Adeboye as his wife, Faith Oyedepo knelt…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More