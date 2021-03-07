Never have a threesome, it’s not worth it – Heartbroken lady advises (Photo)

A report has gone viral on social media which revealed a sex worker who has been left heartbroken and traumatised after her colleague reportedly got pregnant for her man.

According to the lady who is identified as Wynterm on Twitter, she revealed that in a bid to make more money selling her sex work, she decided to shoot a video where she engaged in party.

According to her, she invited a colleague of hers who also is a sex worker to join her and her man to make the video shoot.

OnlyFans is a content subscription service based in London, United Kingdom where sex workers nowadays sell their nudes. The sex workers who are referred to as ‘content creators’ on the platform earn money from users who subscribe to their content – the “fans”.

The sex worker in a series of now deleted tweets said she hate herself for allowing the incident to happen to her.

She also advised her fellow sex workers that no amount of OnlyFans money is worth what she is currently experiencing.