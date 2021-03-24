“Nigeria Is Designed To Frustrate You” – Toke Makinwa Cries Out

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By San
I cant wait to find true love again -Token Makinwa remains hopeful

Media personality, Toke Makinwa has lambasted Nigeria describing the country as a joke after the fire department service failed to show up at her apartment following a fire outbreak.

Taking to social media, Makiwa revealed that there was a fire outbreak at her home on Monday night, March 22, 2021.

Makinwa made the above known in a series of tweets yesterday, March 23, 2021, wherein she slammed the organisation for casually strolling into her home around 1pm in the afternoon after she placed out a distress call the previous night.

See her tweets below;

Read Also: Sanwo-Olu gifts Nollywood veteran Iya Awero three-bedroom apartment (Video)

“5 fire fighters in uniform walk up to me talking about can they inspect the location of the fire outbreak?? We needed you at 10pm last night you didn’t show up, we fought to contain the situation and you want to inspect what exactly??? This country is pure cruise.”

“Then they ask to come back to teach the household how to use a fire extinguisher, between the shock I’m feeling, the anger and tiredness, I’m not sure how to feel about my country Nigeria.”

