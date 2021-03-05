TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Nigerian Billionaire Sends Wife Of 39 Years Packing After Mistress Tells Him To Do So (Photos)

Social Media drama
By San

According to reports, A Nigerian businessman Chief Osaghale Leemon Ikpea has sent his wife packing from their Banana Island home on the command of his alleged mistress.

According to a social media user identified as Harrisonmbamara, the Edo billionaire had an affair with another woman which resulted in pregnancy but never told his wife about the secret affair while he trained the child secretly.

Chief Ikpea and alleged mistress
With time, his wife, Mr Agnes found about the affair and gave in to the fact that the mistress and child be brough home to live as one big family but little did she know that would be the Genesis of her downfall as the side chic whose name is Tina Ochucko became the commander in the house soon afterwards as Chief Leemon Ikpea listens to her request!

According to the narrator, trouble began and Chief Ikpea sent his wife packing through a kangaroo court injuction.

Read the full story below:

Chief Osaghale Leemon Ikpea throws Wife Out of the house at the Side-Chick’s Command.

Chief Ikpea a giant in the business world who lives with his wife in Banana Island & his children who are also successfully trained by them! But the Devil does not like it where it’s rosy as Chief Leemon Ikpea went outside his matrimonial home to play an away match

(he had an affair) & scored a goal (side chic pregnant) but didn’t tell his wife as he was training the child secretly.

Soon afterwards the wife Mrs Agnes got to know about the child & she told her husband to bring them in after all we are polygamous by nature as Africans,

But little did she know that would be the Genesis of her downfall as the side chic whose name is Tina Ochucko became the commander in the house soon afterwards as Chief Leemon Ikpea listens to her request! She dictates the tune.

Trouble began when Tina the side chic’s son who was sent abroad to school but was later expelled due to his bad character & poor performance as the school could no longer curtail the whim of a spoilt teenager! The boy came back home to school but not doing well.

So it was time to start pointing fingers. Tina the side chic a cunning snake started blaming Mrs Agnes the first wife for all her woes! Forgetting that she refused to follow up on her son’s studies abroad as she was seen everywhere with Chief Leemon Ikpea in his various private

jet flying around the world thereby neglecting her child who was left alone in a strange land where he could not be handled properly parental wise.

Mrs Agnes Ikpea a wife of 39 years to Chief Leemon Ikpea the Billionaire is now a Witch according to the husband snatcher Tina Ochucko whose now controlling the husband who seems to have forgotten the time of humble beginnings! He sent her packing through a Kangaroo court

Injuction as thugs came into their banana island to take out Mrs Agnes belongings despite a higher court ruling nullifing the lower court injuction.

