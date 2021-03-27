Nigerian entertainment industry mourns as popular comedian dies

The Nigerian entertainment industry has been thrown into a morning state after the news of popular musician Caleb Itietie’s death.

According to reports, the comedian Caleb Itietie known as Calibird died at the Gbagada General Hospital, Lagos state today March 27, after a brief illness.

This comes a few days after the fast-rising comedian organized a football competition between some Nigerian comedians and some Gbagada boys in Lagos.

Taking to Instagram to share the shocking news, Calibrid’s friend, Masterkafr wrote;

‘My covenant Broda and friend !!! You will live forever’

His colleagues have taken to social media to express shock at his passing.

@Iambyno ; ‘Wait I don’t Understand???!!!’

@Kennyblaqmcfr_ ‘Hafa cali, reply me abeg oo’

@robyekpo ; ‘Calibird!!! Ha!!! Nooooooo!!! God, why????’

@May his soul rest in peace, Amen.