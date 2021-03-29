TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Davido doesn’t make money from album sales – Kemi…

‘He used to fall asleep with his hands on my baby…

50 Dead After Attending Birthday Party Allegedly Hosted By A…

Two months after giving birth, my leg is still swollen, wedding…

Vee reacts to calls for removal of Ebuka as BBNaija host

‘What Banky W did to me during my wedding’ – Williams Uchemba…

Singer, Waje shares lovely photos of her Nicki Minaj look-alike…

Four Killed In Suspected Cult War In Anambra (Graphic photos)

Adesua Etomi surprises her husband, Banky W on his 40th…

Nigerians drag Seyi Shay over her comment to a young contestant in the ongoing Nigeria Idol show (Video)

Entertainment
By Olumide

Nigerians have taken to social media to drag popular singer, Seyi Shay following a statement she made to a contestant in the ongoing Nigerian Idol show.

According to Seyi, the contestant who came to audition for the Nigerian Idol was a poor singer and would not make money from the profession.

In her words;

READ ALSO

‘E Choke’ Davido meets Drake as they pose for camera…

Teni reveals she would love to work with this veteran…

“You are never going to make money being a singer”

Watch the viral video below;

 

See some of the reactions below;

@itz_0ra wrote “This is all shades of wrong. You don’t talk down on someone like that. Haba!”

@vickie_781 wrote “No,that was wrong! She rather killed the dream of a young man. He will forever live with the voice that he should quit. You don’t tell people down as a judge, c’mon she once failed, and she had her lowest point too. Don’t ever do that,it is totally wrong”

@nizil_01 wrote “This is not even funny, is either a yes or a no that’s ur job as a judge ur job is not to bring down someone esteem by making them feel bad about them self for trying is soo sad that everything is funny to us.”

@digwe_ wrote “How can u b so mean with words cos u sitting on an higher chair, who r u my lord to no he wud never make money being a singer deputy jesus?”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Davido doesn’t make money from album sales – Kemi Olunloyo reveals…

‘He used to fall asleep with his hands on my baby bump’ –…

50 Dead After Attending Birthday Party Allegedly Hosted By A ‘Yahoo…

Two months after giving birth, my leg is still swollen, wedding ring…

Vee reacts to calls for removal of Ebuka as BBNaija host

‘What Banky W did to me during my wedding’ – Williams Uchemba speaks

Singer, Waje shares lovely photos of her Nicki Minaj look-alike daughter as she…

1 of 3

LATEST UPDATES

50 Dead After Attending Birthday Party Allegedly Hosted By A ‘Yahoo…

Four Killed In Suspected Cult War In Anambra (Graphic photos)

Nigerians drag Seyi Shay over her comment to a young contestant in the ongoing…

Tonto Dikeh wins global humanitarian celebrity of the year (Video)

Adesua Etomi surprises her husband, Banky W on his 40th birthday(video)

Luxury in simplicity – Regina Daniels, Ned & their son on a private…

‘What Banky W did to me during my wedding’ – Williams Uchemba speaks

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More