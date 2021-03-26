TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Davido’s P.A, Isreal finally admits the 4th baby belongs to…

Cheating scandal: Temi finally speaks on dating singer, Adekunle…

Actress, Omoni Oboli attacked for passionately kissing RMD

‘When money dey, peace go dey’ – Nigerians…

Couple Shares Stunning Pre-wedding Pictures That Got People…

‘I have seen people mock you for loving me’ –…

Davido’s alleged fourth babymama, Yasmin Larissa reveals how she…

‘I Like Having S3x’ – 12 Year Old Girl Tells The Court

Is Chacha Eke Truly Pregnant? See Photo She Shared After She…

Nigerians react as Lion in Kaduna Zoo dies of hunger

News
By San

Nigerians have blamed the poor leadership of the country which manifested again in the poor management of the Kaduna State zoo where a lion reportedly died of health complications stemming from hunger.

Some Nigerians on social media lamented that the same scourge of hunger deals with millions of Nigerians daily, let alone animals.

According to Metropolexpress in a tweet on Thursday, the lion, which seemed to be one of the few surviving wild animals in the Kaduna zoo, died from health complications.

READ ALSO

Kaduna ex-High Court Registrar jailed four years for N80m…

Kaduna housewife delivered of quadruplets, children now 16

“Next level; Lion died of hunger in Kaduna zoo. A staff (member) of the zoo confirmed that the lion seen in viral video has passed on. According to the source, lion died as a result of health complications,” Metropolexpress tweeted.

Replying, Nigerians lambasted the government, saying if they could not take care of the animals, they should return the animals to the wild.

For instance, @iam_smithsalii tweeted, “Hunger that has been killing Nigerians on a daily basis, how much more of a lion?”

Ayòmídé Atáyéro (@AtayeroAyomide) said, “Shey a nbo Nigeria ni (Are we worshipping Nigeria)? The country is responsible for the well-being of the animals in the zoo. They can’t take care of it, then they should return them back to wildlife.”

@paaygyn wrote, “RIP Lion, you fought a good fight. In your next life, please don’t choose to come during (Muhammadu) Buhari era, nah so so hunger go dey wire you (In another life, don’t come during Buhari’s administration; hunger will deal with you).”

Seun Nuės (@daemperor007) wrote, “There has to be a separate hell for corrupt Nigerian government workers and politicians where they can meet and have their reunion.”

InstaDad (@JohnsonAbbaly) tweeted, “If this animal were left alone in the wild, it would have fended for itself. Zoos are not natural habitats and they deny the animals access to a robust ecosystem provided by nature. At least feed it or release it to the savannahs.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Davido’s P.A, Isreal finally admits the 4th baby belongs to the singer

Cheating scandal: Temi finally speaks on dating singer, Adekunle Gold

Actress, Omoni Oboli attacked for passionately kissing RMD

‘When money dey, peace go dey’ – Nigerians react to Regina…

Couple Shares Stunning Pre-wedding Pictures That Got People Talking On Social…

‘I have seen people mock you for loving me’ – 2face pens down…

Davido’s alleged fourth babymama, Yasmin Larissa reveals how she met her baby…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Nigerians react as Lion in Kaduna Zoo dies of hunger

Nigerians react to video of Singer, Zlatan doing something ‘disgusting’ with his…

“You Are Stupid If You Treat Your Girlfriend Like A Queen” –…

“Please Keep Dressing Like A Woman” – Fans Beg Teni After She Shared…

Court Sentences Two Brothers To Death By Hanging For Stealing Mobile Phone

Outrage as verified JAMB twitter page shares whatsapp screenshot as official…

Burna Boy’s success should be one of the most motivational stories of our…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More