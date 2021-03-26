TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Davido’s P.A, Isreal finally admits the 4th baby belongs to…

Cheating scandal: Temi finally speaks on dating singer, Adekunle…

Actress, Omoni Oboli attacked for passionately kissing RMD

‘When money dey, peace go dey’ – Nigerians…

Couple Shares Stunning Pre-wedding Pictures That Got People…

‘I have seen people mock you for loving me’ –…

Davido’s alleged fourth babymama, Yasmin Larissa reveals how she…

‘I Like Having S3x’ – 12 Year Old Girl Tells The Court

Is Chacha Eke Truly Pregnant? See Photo She Shared After She…

Nigerians react to video of Singer, Zlatan doing something ‘disgusting’ with his little baby (Watch)

Entertainment
By Kafayat

Nigerians have reacted to a video where sensational singer, Zlatan Ibile was seen doing something disgusting to his little baby.

In the video which is already going viral on social media, the singer was seen removing his baby’s pacifier from his mouth and putting it inside his own mouth.

The video did not go down well with lots of people on social media and they described Zlatan‘s behaviour in the video as ‘disgusting’

READ ALSO

After apologising to Cuppy, Davido’s PA, Israel sends a…

Davido, Zlatan react to Israel DMW’s apology to DJ…

Watch the video below;

See some of the comments generated below;

@joycebabe_00 wrote “This is nonsense. Don’t infect the poor baby. People do rubbish stuffs for social media without thinking”

@funmilolar2 wrote “He will soon give the child herpes simplex virus….elenu yotoyoto”

@supply_continent wrote “What is his obsession with baby stuff… it’s so unhygienic for the baby”

@sexyden2 wrote, “Zlatan has always been a very unhygienic guy…from scratching his gbola and smelling it to this now.”

@mademanyooo wrote “This generation and stupidity. Anything to trend on social media. Smelling mouth wey him dey take smoke ‘igbo’ E take am dey suck the baby food”

@2veetrendy_clothing wrote “Very wrong…that mouth he is using to smoke weed and do all kinds of nonsense that is what he is putting d baby pacifier, so unhygienic…yuk”

Via Instagram
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Davido’s P.A, Isreal finally admits the 4th baby belongs to the singer

Cheating scandal: Temi finally speaks on dating singer, Adekunle Gold

Actress, Omoni Oboli attacked for passionately kissing RMD

‘When money dey, peace go dey’ – Nigerians react to Regina…

Couple Shares Stunning Pre-wedding Pictures That Got People Talking On Social…

‘I have seen people mock you for loving me’ – 2face pens down…

Davido’s alleged fourth babymama, Yasmin Larissa reveals how she met her baby…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Nigerians react to video of Singer, Zlatan doing something ‘disgusting’ with his…

“You Are Stupid If You Treat Your Girlfriend Like A Queen” –…

“Please Keep Dressing Like A Woman” – Fans Beg Teni After She Shared…

Court Sentences Two Brothers To Death By Hanging For Stealing Mobile Phone

Outrage as verified JAMB twitter page shares whatsapp screenshot as official…

Burna Boy’s success should be one of the most motivational stories of our…

Toyin Abraham, Mercy Johnson kneel to greet Mercy’s husband in throwback video

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More