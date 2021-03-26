Nigerians react to video of Singer, Zlatan doing something ‘disgusting’ with his little baby (Watch)

Nigerians have reacted to a video where sensational singer, Zlatan Ibile was seen doing something disgusting to his little baby.

In the video which is already going viral on social media, the singer was seen removing his baby’s pacifier from his mouth and putting it inside his own mouth.

The video did not go down well with lots of people on social media and they described Zlatan‘s behaviour in the video as ‘disgusting’

Watch the video below;

See some of the comments generated below;

@joycebabe_00 wrote “This is nonsense. Don’t infect the poor baby. People do rubbish stuffs for social media without thinking”

@funmilolar2 wrote “He will soon give the child herpes simplex virus….elenu yotoyoto”

@supply_continent wrote “What is his obsession with baby stuff… it’s so unhygienic for the baby”

@sexyden2 wrote, “Zlatan has always been a very unhygienic guy…from scratching his gbola and smelling it to this now.”

@mademanyooo wrote “This generation and stupidity. Anything to trend on social media. Smelling mouth wey him dey take smoke ‘igbo’ E take am dey suck the baby food”

@2veetrendy_clothing wrote “Very wrong…that mouth he is using to smoke weed and do all kinds of nonsense that is what he is putting d baby pacifier, so unhygienic…yuk”