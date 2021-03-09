TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Davido’s baby mama, Chioma’s new look generates…

‘You are still very strong’ -Actress, Rita Edochie…

”Table Of Men” – Rudeboy says as he dines with Jude…

Tonto Dikeh’s ex husband, Churchill welcome a baby with…

‘I brag different’ – BBNaija Ozo says as he…

Anthony Joshua new photo causes stir online

If love makes you turn back against family, watch out –…

Zubby Michael Flaunts His Living Room, Says His Furniture Is…

Drama as newly wedded wife seeks divorce after husband lied about…

Nigerians shower praises on Davido after a university first-class graduate revealed he paid his school fees

Entertainment
By Kafayat

Nigerians on social media have showered praises on Davido after a university first-class graduate revealed that the singer paid his school fees when he could no longer afford to continue school.

Taking to Twitter to say this, the user identified as @Ojaysanya wrote;

“Uni timeline Folded hands …left England because money no Dey Lagos… mentor sets up a gofundme for uni… @davido dropped funds to support my fundraiser (thanks to Twitter folk Red heart) Resumed abuad and survived Nigerian education … first-class EEE ..ThankYouJesus”

READ ALSO

‘Did she do surgery?’ – Fans react to Davido’s baby mama,…

Mixed reactions as actress, Nkechi Blessing reveals plan to…

Reacting to this, Davido wrote;

“Crazy!!! Happy for you”

See how some social media users reacted to this;

@mercyvill_ wrote “David has helped Nigeria citizens more than Buhari. Davido more blessing.”

@kaleido69 wrote “Davido stay blessing lives. I’m so proud of him”

@dara_xoxo wrote “Funny part…Davido no even remember say he don help the guy”

Via Instagram
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Davido’s baby mama, Chioma’s new look generates comments on social…

‘You are still very strong’ -Actress, Rita Edochie praises her…

”Table Of Men” – Rudeboy says as he dines with Jude Okoye, Don Jazzy…

Tonto Dikeh’s ex husband, Churchill welcome a baby with former P.A, Rosy…

‘I brag different’ – BBNaija Ozo says as he celebrates the…

Anthony Joshua new photo causes stir online

If love makes you turn back against family, watch out – Uti, Nigerians…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Two University students fight dirty over sugar daddy (Video)

Mixed reactions as Churchill gives Rosy Meurer’s child the same name as…

Nigerians shower praises on Davido after a university first-class graduate…

See How An Entire Family Died On Their Way Back From Their Grandpa’s…

Lady recreates her childhood photo with her daughter who looks exactly like her…

Tonto Dikeh’s ex husband, Churchill welcome a baby with former P.A, Rosy…

Man finally graduates after spending 9 years in the university

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More