Nigerians shower praises on Davido after a university first-class graduate revealed he paid his school fees

Nigerians on social media have showered praises on Davido after a university first-class graduate revealed that the singer paid his school fees when he could no longer afford to continue school.

Taking to Twitter to say this, the user identified as @Ojaysanya wrote;

“Uni timeline Folded hands …left England because money no Dey Lagos… mentor sets up a gofundme for uni… @davido dropped funds to support my fundraiser (thanks to Twitter folk Red heart) Resumed abuad and survived Nigerian education … first-class EEE ..ThankYouJesus”

Reacting to this, Davido wrote;

“Crazy!!! Happy for you”

See how some social media users reacted to this;

@mercyvill_ wrote “David has helped Nigeria citizens more than Buhari. Davido more blessing.”

@kaleido69 wrote “Davido stay blessing lives. I’m so proud of him”

@dara_xoxo wrote “Funny part…Davido no even remember say he don help the guy”