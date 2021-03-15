Nkechi Blessing and Bobrisky reconcile after clashing online (Video)

It looks like Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday and controversial cross-dresser, Bobrisky have reconciled weeks after they dragged each other on social media.

This comes after Bobrisky and Nkechi were spotted dancing together at a friend’s daughter’s birthday party.

Recall that Bobrisky and Nkechi were in the news some weeks back after Nkechi slammed the crossdresser for calling celebrities who berated fans that tattooed them on their body “broke”.

See also: ‘You have crossed your lane and i am ready to open all your bad records’ – Bobriksy fights dirty with Nkechi Blessing

This led to a serious trade of words on social media as they both called each other names on social media.

Watch the video below

Bobrisky and Nkechi Blessing’s beef over? They were spotted chilling at a party in Lagos pic.twitter.com/Ob5A7cAWea — Gistlovers.blog1 (@Gistloversblog1) March 13, 2021

With the video, we can conclude that all is now well between the actress and the crossdresser.