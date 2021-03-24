No dey oppress us – Reactions as DJ Cuppy is served a ‘local dish’ with two different soups spotted (Photo)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Olumide

Billionaire daughter and Disc Jockey Ifeoluwa Florence Otedola better known as DJ Cuppy recently took to her social media timeline to pepper fans and followers with photos of a local dish she was served with.

DJ Cuppy shared a photo of her holding Yam Flour better known as Amala in one hand with two different plates of soups spotted in her front.

It’s however unclear if the two soups belonged to her.

She went on to ask in the Yoruba language if her fans and followers were hungry.

She wrote on Twitter; ‘Twitter pipu ṣe ebi n pa e?’ 

See her post below;

However, on Instagram she wrote,”Baby ṣe ebi n pa e?

See her post below:

Following her post, some of her fans went on to react by saying they were hungry, others however told her to stop oppressing them with food.

