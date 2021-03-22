No more decent dressing again’ – Fans react to video of Davido’s baby mama, Chioma seductive outfit to an event

A video of Davido’s baby mama, Chioma that surfaced on Instagram has generated lots of comments.

In the video, the mother of one was seen dressed in a seductive black dress to an event.

According to social media users, since the allegations about Davido and Chioma‘s breakup went viral, she has been more outgoing and stopped being an introvert.

@mimiogah wrote “No more humble and Decent girl again. Go girl”

@jenyify2 wrote “We no this tactics…so David can notice you again… If he comes back boom u back to hiding n forming wife material”

@kanmelu wrote “Now she dey show herself… Before she dey hide before… PRETENCE NO GOOD O”

@dray_boss wrote “Funny enough it’s now we are seeing the real fun to be with Chioma.”

@beebo2311 wrote “She don de show her olosho side”