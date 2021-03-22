Nollywood stars celebrate Emeka Ike on 54th birthday

Nollywood stars over the weekend took to their social media handles to celebrate their colleague, Emeka Ike on his 54th birthday.

Among those that celebrated the veteran actor was Kevin Ikeduba who in a post on Sunday shared Emeka’s photo on Instagram with the caption: “Hbd Bossman @emekaikeofficial LLNP.”

Emeka had earlier shared the same picture on Instagram with the caption: “… LIFE is of GOD, so celebrate every breathe, every day, every year. We live by GODS MERCY… THANK YOU JESUS for another year.”

See also: Fans accuse actress, Toyin Abraham of copying and trying to be like Funke Akindele

Emeka Ike who is no longer active in the industry was known for his role as a lover boy, who would suffer for the sake of his girlfriend. He was popular in the early 2000s.