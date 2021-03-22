TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Actress, Nkechi Blessing opens up on how she secretly got…

‘Instead Of Bringing A Husband To Your Father, You Bought A Car…

Nollywood Actress, Jaiye Kuti opens up on her marriage to Pasuma

CEO Iroko TV, Jason Njoku tenders public apology to his wife,…

Fans accuse actress, Toyin Abraham of copying and trying to be…

Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla Ojo features in another Lil Kesh…

‘Hope she remembers she is from a poor background’…

‘Fear billionaires’ – Davido’s P.A,…

Man clashes with girlfriend for saving another man’s number…

Nollywood stars celebrate Emeka Ike on 54th birthday

Nollywood
By Olumide

Nollywood stars over the weekend took to their social media handles to celebrate their colleague, Emeka Ike on his 54th birthday.

Among those that celebrated the veteran actor was Kevin Ikeduba who in a post on Sunday shared Emeka’s photo on Instagram with the caption: “Hbd Bossman @emekaikeofficial 🔥 LLNP.”

Emeka had earlier shared the same picture on Instagram with the caption: “… LIFE is of GOD, so celebrate every breathe, every day, every year. We live by GODS MERCY… THANK YOU JESUS for another year.”

See also: Fans accuse actress, Toyin Abraham of copying and trying to be like Funke Akindele

Emeka Ike who is no longer active in the industry was known for his role as a lover boy, who would suffer for the sake of his girlfriend. He was popular in the early 2000s.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Actress, Nkechi Blessing opens up on how she secretly got married, birthed a…

‘Instead Of Bringing A Husband To Your Father, You Bought A Car For Him’- Man…

Nollywood Actress, Jaiye Kuti opens up on her marriage to Pasuma

CEO Iroko TV, Jason Njoku tenders public apology to his wife, Mary on her…

Fans accuse actress, Toyin Abraham of copying and trying to be like Funke…

Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla Ojo features in another Lil Kesh video

‘Hope she remembers she is from a poor background’ – Nigerians…

1 of 3

LATEST UPDATES

Nigerian men shoot shots at Doctor friends who shared lovely group photo on…

Trump to launch his own social media platform after Facebook and Twitter ban

Naomi Campbell bares it all as she goes topless in a new photo

David and Goliath – Fans mock Helen Paul as she poses with a guy…

Who said a woman can not be a king – Tonto Dikeh (Video)

Patoranking gives his sister & her husband a car as wedding gift (Video)

Nollywood stars celebrate Emeka Ike on 54th birthday

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More