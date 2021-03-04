Obafemi Martins speaks on alleged clash with Burna Boy, reveals what happened

Recall that report had gone viral a few days ago that veteran Nigerian footballer, Obafemi Martins and top singer, Burna Boy clashed at a club.

Well, the footballer has broken his silence on the reported clash that led to comparison of the two stars on social media.

Indigenous rapper, CDQ, had taken to Twitter to call out Burna Boy for reportedly disrespecting Obafemi at the club.

CDQ had tweeted;

”I still can’t phantom this an artist just disrespected Obagoal on thinking he’s now bigger n say e don get mouth pass Obafemi Martins and I imagine how he was able to go back home n sleep comfortably without conscience in this same Lagos igbagbè manshe awa eda ooo Burna for the first time I’m disappointed in u!!!!! U and ur boys need to go apologize to Obagoal now! No let dem dey deceive u wit ur village title say african gi-ant com dey disrespect Oba Eko lonpe bi. Obafemi Martins is not anybody’s mate. if we dey cry make we dey see U don’t disrespect anyone in my circle and I look d other way, no way”.

However, Obafemi in a post shared on his IG page on Wednesday evening, March 3 confirmed that indeed they had a misunderstanding but that the issue has since been resolved.

See what he posted below