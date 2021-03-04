TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

(Photos) 2face, Black face reunite at the burial ceremony of…

Why I Slapped Faithia Balogun At A Burial Ceremony –…

BBNaija’s Nengi joins Rema’s Bounce Challenge; he…

Reactions as Davido’s baby mama, Chioma enrols for baking…

Chioma reportedly broke up with Davido, moved out since October

Fans react as video of Bolanle Ninalowo prostrating fully to…

Who’s Richer & More Popular Between Burna Boy &…

MC Oluomo’s son reacts to being called a son of a tout

Bags Of Onions Sold For N35,000 In The South Crash To N7,000 In…

Obafemi Martins speaks on alleged clash with Burna Boy, reveals what happened

Entertainment
By Olumide

Recall that report had gone viral a few days ago that veteran Nigerian footballer, Obafemi Martins and top singer, Burna Boy clashed at a club.

Well, the footballer has broken his silence on the reported clash that led to comparison of the two stars on social media.

See also: You Deserve To Spoil Yourself After Working Hard – Actress Mosun Filani Tells Fans

READ ALSO

Who’s Richer & More Popular Between Burna Boy…

Reactions as CDQ calls out Burna Boy for…

Indigenous rapper, CDQ, had taken to Twitter to call out Burna Boy for reportedly disrespecting Obafemi at the club.

CDQ had tweeted;

”I still can’t phantom this an artist just disrespected Obagoal on thinking he’s now bigger n say e don get mouth pass Obafemi Martins and I imagine how he was able to go back home n sleep comfortably without conscience in this same Lagos  igbagbè manshe awa eda ooo

Burna for the first time I’m disappointed in u!!!!! U and ur boys need to go apologize to Obagoal now! No let dem dey deceive u wit ur village title say african gi-ant com dey disrespect Oba Eko lonpe bi. Obafemi Martins is not anybody’s mate. if we dey cry make we dey see

U don’t disrespect anyone in my circle  and I look d other way, no way”.

However, Obafemi in a post shared on his IG page on Wednesday evening, March 3 confirmed that indeed they had a misunderstanding but that the issue has since been resolved.

See what he posted below

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

(Photos) 2face, Black face reunite at the burial ceremony of Faze’s twin…

Why I Slapped Faithia Balogun At A Burial Ceremony – Actress Remi Surutu…

BBNaija’s Nengi joins Rema’s Bounce Challenge; he reacts (Video)

Reactions as Davido’s baby mama, Chioma enrols for baking classes

Chioma reportedly broke up with Davido, moved out since October

Fans react as video of Bolanle Ninalowo prostrating fully to greet Kanayo O…

Who’s Richer & More Popular Between Burna Boy & Obafemi Martins?…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

I have two boyfriends, I love both of them but’ – Lady expresses confusion on…

Omah Lay recounts how a female fan tailed him home at 3AM for a photo (Video)

We met on Facebook – OAP Nkubi and wife open up about how their…

Akiolu: #EndSARS hoodlums stole $2m, N17m from my palace – Oba Of Lagos

Obafemi Martins speaks on alleged clash with Burna Boy, reveals what happened

Veteran actor Sadiq Daba is dead

You Deserve To Spoil Yourself After Working Hard – Actress Mosun Filani Tells…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More