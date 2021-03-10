Olakunle Churchill gives Rosy Meurer Lexus SUV as push gift (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Olumide

Rosy Meurer has taken to social media to reveal her husband gave her a push present after she gave birth to their son.

Recall that the Nollywood actress and her husband Olakunle Churchill announced on Tuesday, March 9, that they have welcomed a son named King Churchill.

As a push present, Churchill who is actress, Tonto Dike’s ex-husband, gave his wife, Rosy a 2021 Lexus LX 570.”

See the post below;

See a video of the car below.

 

In another report, Olakunle Churchill also named the new baby the same name he gave the son he had with Tonto Dikeh.

In Churchill’s post on Instagram, he mentioned that the reason he named the new born ‘King’ is that he likes to give his children a royal tag.

