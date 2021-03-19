Omotola’s husband, Matthew Ekeinde flies Destiny Etiko in an aircraft (Photos)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Nollywood
By Olumide

Popular pilot, Captain Mathew Ekeinde, who is also the husband of Nollywood actress, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde has flown Nollywood actress Destiny Etiko in an aircraft.

Destiny Etiko made this public after Sharing photos of herself with Matthew Ekeinde on her Instagram handle.

Captioning the photos, Destiny Etiko wrote;

“The flight went smoothly
All thanks to u sir
A great pilot u are
Once again, thanks for your assistance”

Recall that a few days back, Matthew Ekehinde also flew former BBNaija lockdown housemate, Erica during the eve of her birthday.

