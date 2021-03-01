Oritsefemi’s wife, Nabila blasts people who believed the video he shared indicating they were hanging out together.

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Kafayat

Oritsefemi’s wife, Nabila Fash has blasted social media users who believed the video the singer shared indicating that they were hanging put together.

This comes a few hours after Oritsefemi shared a video of himself and Nabila on Instagram with the caption “My beautiful Nabila, Good day, 28.02.2020.”

The video however earned Nabila lots of dragging from social media users who think she is suffering and smiling.

Reacting to this, Nabila wrote on Instagram;

“Kai, people are so gullible!!! They will run with anything and make it news! Why are you even calling me? Are you so jobless ah”

Recall that a few weeks ago, Nabila accused her husband, Oritsefemi of infidelity and she announced the search for the lady who came to her matrimonial home to sleep with her husband.

Via Instagram
