Outrage as Jaruma publishes expensive price list of Kayanmata products

Founder of Jaaruma Empire Limited, Hauwa Saidu Mohammed popularly known as Jaruma has launched an e-commerce platform for the sale of Aphrodisiacs commonly called Kayanmata.

The sex therapist and entrepreneur took to social media to publish the price list of Kayanmata products that interested women can buy to be used on unsuspecting men.

The price list of these products have caused an outrage on social media as many believe such products should not be legal. Some of the products she outlined go for as low as N7k to as high as N500,000, but what is evident in the list she posted is that most of the packages are expensive.

Read Also: Man Marries SS2 Student He Taught Geography During His NYSC In Her Village

Some of them are listed thus