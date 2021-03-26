Outrage as verified JAMB twitter page shares whatsapp screenshot as official statement

Reactions have trailed an announcement made by the Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board, JAMB on Twitter.

A tweet shared on the verified page of the examinations body that gave information about the 2021 test dates, the registration process was tweeted in a way many Nigerians termed as unprofessional.

The tweet shared contains screenshots from WhatsApp text board and thousands wonder if getting proper graphics done was too much of a task for a federal parastatal that remitted over N7 Billion to the Federal Government in 2020.

See the tweet and some reactions below:

Some reactions:

The exams board seems unfazed as the tweet is still live despite the bashing’s from netizens.