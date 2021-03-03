Pasuma, Osupa hail K1 de Ultimate on 64th birthday

Fuji songsters, Saheed Osupa, and Wasiu Alabi Pasuma, better known as Pasuma, on Wednesday took to social media to celebrate their senior colleague in the industry, King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, popularly known as K1 de Ultimate or Kwam 1, on his 64th birthday.

Osupa took to his Instagram account to hail K1 as he described him as ‘an iconic pillar of Fuji Music’ who has over the years continued to uphold the natural beauty of Fuji in the modern sense.

He wished the Mayegun of Yorubaland greater heights.

“Ade-Ori Okin adds another age, Happy birthday to the Fuji Maestro. An iconic pillar of Fuji Music who has over the years continued to uphold the natural beauty of Fuji in the modern sense, without derailing from the source,” he wrote in part.

See his post below;

Below is Pasuma’s post;