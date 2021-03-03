TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

(Photos) 2face, Black face reunite at the burial ceremony of…

Reactions as Davido’s baby mama, Chioma enrols for baking…

BBNaija’s Nengi joins Rema’s Bounce Challenge; he…

Chioma reportedly broke up with Davido, moved out since October

Fans react as video of Bolanle Ninalowo prostrating fully to…

Who’s Richer & More Popular Between Burna Boy &…

Mother and son moment; Regina Daniels shares a cute video with…

Another Wahala Loading – Davido reacts as US singer, Enisa…

Elites Surprises Erica With 28 shoes and 30 Designer Clothes

Pasuma, Osupa hail K1 de Ultimate on 64th birthday

Entertainment
By Olumide

Fuji songsters, Saheed Osupa, and Wasiu Alabi Pasuma, better known as Pasuma, on Wednesday took to social media to celebrate their senior colleague in the industry, King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, popularly known as K1 de Ultimate or Kwam 1, on his 64th birthday.

Osupa took to his Instagram account to hail K1 as he described him as ‘an iconic pillar of Fuji Music’ who has over the years continued to uphold the natural beauty of Fuji in the modern sense.

He wished the Mayegun of Yorubaland greater heights.

READ ALSO

Fuji Icon, Pasuma celebrates his first love on her birthday

End SARS: Fuji snger, Pasuma reportedly chased out of Alausa…

“Ade-Ori Okin adds another age, Happy birthday to the Fuji Maestro. An iconic pillar of Fuji Music who has over the years continued to uphold the natural beauty of Fuji in the modern sense, without derailing from the source,” he wrote in part.

See his post below;

Below is Pasuma’s post;

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

(Photos) 2face, Black face reunite at the burial ceremony of Faze’s twin…

Reactions as Davido’s baby mama, Chioma enrols for baking classes

BBNaija’s Nengi joins Rema’s Bounce Challenge; he reacts (Video)

Chioma reportedly broke up with Davido, moved out since October

Fans react as video of Bolanle Ninalowo prostrating fully to greet Kanayo O…

Who’s Richer & More Popular Between Burna Boy & Obafemi Martins?…

Mother and son moment; Regina Daniels shares a cute video with her son

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Comedian, Mr Macaroni Makes His Mom Cry As He Gives Her Birthday Surprise

Why I Slapped Faithia Balogun At A Burial Ceremony – Actress Remi Surutu…

BBNaija lockdown highlights: Reactions as Ka3na says rules suddenly changed when…

‘Nengi is the prettiest BBNaija housemate ever’ – Rico Swavey

Pasuma, Osupa hail K1 de Ultimate on 64th birthday

‘It’s hard for anyone not to recognize how awesome I am’…

Uproar as Bobrisky shares screenshot of the over 100k airtime he has on his…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More