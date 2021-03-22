Paul Okoye And Wife Anita Celebrate Their 7th Wedding Anniversary With Memorable Photos

Singer Paul Okoye aka Rude Boy and his wife Anita Okoye are celebrating their 7th wedding anniversary with some lovely throwback photos of their wedding ceremony

The two shared some captivating moments captured by the photographer at their wedding to celebrate the 7 years they have been together as married couples.

Anita Okoye, Rudeboy’s wife sharing the photos wished herself all the best for being with ‘the big head’ her husband for 7 years and still counting.

Celebrating marriage anniversaries year in year out is such a great feat and it years shows how long they have come therefore congratulations to them for holding up the forth for others to learn from.

photos below;