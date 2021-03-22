TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Fans accuse actress, Toyin Abraham of copying and trying to be…

Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla Ojo features in another Lil Kesh…

Laura Ikeji’s husband called out for gifting their children…

‘Hope she remembers she is from a poor background’…

They said I’ve changed a lot – Regina Daniels shares…

David and Goliath – Fans mock Helen Paul as she poses with…

Toyin Abraham writes tribute to veteran actress, Patience Ozokwor

Man clashes with girlfriend for saving another man’s number…

Nollywood stars celebrate Emeka Ike on 54th birthday

Paul Okoye And Wife Anita Celebrate Their 7th Wedding Anniversary With Memorable Photos

Entertainment
By San

Singer Paul Okoye aka Rude Boy and his wife Anita Okoye are celebrating their 7th wedding anniversary with some lovely throwback photos of their wedding ceremony

The two shared some captivating moments captured by the photographer at their wedding to celebrate the 7 years they have been together as married couples.

Anita Okoye, Rudeboy’s wife sharing the photos wished herself all the best for being with ‘the big head’ her husband for 7 years and still counting.

READ ALSO

Funke Akindele, Zubby Micheal, Others React As Olamide…

Beautiful Moment Patoranking Reunites With His Grandmother…

Read Also: No more decent dressing again’ – Fans react to video of Davido’s baby mama, Chioma seductive outfit to an event

Celebrating marriage anniversaries year in year out is such a great feat and it years shows how long they have come therefore congratulations to them for holding up the forth for others to learn from.

photos below;

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Anita Okoye (@anita_okoye)

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Fans accuse actress, Toyin Abraham of copying and trying to be like Funke…

Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla Ojo features in another Lil Kesh video

Laura Ikeji’s husband called out for gifting their children toys he…

‘Hope she remembers she is from a poor background’ – Nigerians…

They said I’ve changed a lot – Regina Daniels shares new pretty look…

David and Goliath – Fans mock Helen Paul as she poses with a guy…

Toyin Abraham writes tribute to veteran actress, Patience Ozokwor

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

Funke Akindele, Zubby Micheal, Others React As Olamide Smokes And Drink On…

Billionaire’s daughter, DJ Cuppy goes on a road trip with her alleged…

“It’s Foolishness To Marry One Woman” – US-based Nigerian Man Says

Paul Okoye And Wife Anita Celebrate Their 7th Wedding Anniversary With Memorable…

Beautiful Moment Patoranking Reunites With His Grandmother (VIDEO)

No more decent dressing again’ – Fans react to video of…

‘You can’t shame the shameless’ – Reactions as BBNaija Mercy…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More